Seven Knights Idle Adventure releases globally, bringing back iconic characters from the beloved franchise

Netmarble has just announced the release of Seven Knights Idle Adventure, the highly-anticipated third entry in the flagship Seven Knights universe. After a successful Early Access run a couple of weeks ago, interested players can finally download the game on the App Store and Google Play.

Seven Knights: Idle Adventure aims to carry forward the legacy of the popular series, while also shaking things up with the new idle mechanics. This was done to ensure that players could enjoy the game regardless of their device specifications. Newer games seem to be more and more demanding, but this one can be played on virtually any smartphone.

The game brings back a lot of the OG cast alongside several new ones, totalling over 135 heroes, 25 pets, and 182 costumes. Players will see expanded storylines of their favourite characters that will shine a new light on them. All these beloved heroes are reborn as adorable SD avatars who will be featured in loads of previously untold tales.

Primarily, all the action takes place in the Main Field Exploration mode where players must visit various territories. Each of these places is divided into stages that are cleared by defeating a final boss and his henchmen. The story unlocks through cutscenes and portrait conversations that build on the relationships from the Seven Knights lore.

Besides the campaign, there are several other modes like a 10v10 desynchronized PvP Arena and the Infinite Tower with 300 floors of challenging levels. In addition to that, players can also raid dungeons in Dungeon Delves or participate in Conquest Request, which tasks them with defeating a particular group of monsters.

