Fortnite's v26.00 hotfix introduces two new weapons and several reality augments

Epic Games has just pushed an update for Fortnite, the first one after the release of Chapter 4: Season 4: Last Resort. Although it isn’t one of those full-fledged content updates, this patch comes with two items that will help defend the base and a few reality augments that compliment them well.

The first addition in Fortnite’s v26.00 hotfix is the Shield Breaker EMP. As its name suggests, the grenade serves a dual purpose – it reduces enemy shields and temporarily disables all surrounding electrical signals such as cameras, turrets, and laser grids. Using them can backfire during getaways because they also block vehicles. The Shield Breaker EMP can be found on the ground, in chests, and heist bags.

Next up is the Sticky Grenade Launcher, found in chests, holo-chests, heist bags, flying drones, and by claiming POIs. It’s perfect when you want to create an explosion, but not immediately. The gun fires projectiles that go on stick on surfaces and after a short delay, they explode, attacking nearby enemies and structures.

The Sticky Grenade Launcher uses rocket ammo, which just so happens to be the most difficult one to find. That’s where the new Explosive Surplus reality augment comes in. Activating it immediately grants players rocket ammo. In addition, all containers they open will assuredly provide the same, so there’s no running out.

High Voltage on the other hand instantly drops a Business Turret and Shield Breaker EMPs. More of the latter keep getting awarded on eliminations. The other two are more traversal-based. Storm Chaser lowers the amount of energy drained while sprinting whereas Roaming Redeploy confers Glider Redeploy onto players whenever they gain immunity to fall damage.

The new weapons are not part of competitive modes but you can try them in regular battle royale matches by downloading Fortnite for free from the official website.