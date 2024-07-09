Seven Knights Idle Adventure gives away a boatload of free summons during Month of 7K festivities

7,700 Rubies up for grabs

Grab free summons just by logging in

Legendary Hero Summon Tickets to be given away

New and returning players have special perks too

Netmarble is ramping up the festivities within Seven Knights Idle Adventure, inviting everyone to join in on the Month of Seven Knights (Month of 7K). In particular, you can look forward to grabbing awesome in-game goodies simply by logging in - this comes in the form of the Month of 7K! Full of Rubies Check-In event, where 7,700 Rubies will be up for grabs for seven days.

In the latest update to Seven Knights Idle Adventure, you can expect to nab Month of 7K Appreciation Chests as well, which contain Legendary Hero Summon Tickets 3 (x7) and Stage Clear Legendary Hero Chests.

And if you happen to be a newbie to the title, fret not - you can easily catch up with all the latest in the Month of 7K! New Welcome Check-In event. This ensures that new players can get their hands on a total of 77,777 Normal Hero Summon tickets just by checking in.

Meanwhile, returning fans can look forward to the Month of 7K! Welcome Back Check-In to nab Seven Knights All Hero Summon Tickets (x7) and Four Lords All Hero Summon Tickets (x4) among other rewards.

For more freebies, why not take a look at our updated Seven Knights Idle Adventure codes to get your fill?



In the meantime, if you're eager to join in on all the fun, you can do so by checking out Seven Knights Idle Adventure on Google Play and on the App Store. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.

You can also join the community of followers on the official Facebook page to stay updated on all the latest developments, visit the official website for more info as well, or take a little peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the game's vibes and visuals.