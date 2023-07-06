Seven Knights 2 welcomes Wings of Annihilation Rudy in latest update

Netmarble has just released the monthly update for its popular mobile RPG, Seven Knights 2. It lets players get their hands on Rudy, a brand new Mythic level hero. The patch also adds new costumes to add to your list, as well as numerous limited-time events that offer a tonne of goodies.

There are barely any Mythic heroes in Seven Knights 2 and now Rudy joins the party as well. he is a Universal and Ranged character capable of transforming into a Demon state after obtaining the God of Madness Buff. This raises Rudy’s power levels, making him much stronger than before.

Mythic Rudy keeps allies loose against lock-down teams by reducing their Crowd Control duration. When battling other players in the PvP mode, his effects are seen after all targets except the caster have been revived. Consequently, Rudy nerfs the caster’s Skill Cooldown while bumping up the HP at the same time. Other Universal heroes receive extra damage duration.

More information about Rudy can be unlocked through the newly added story episodes that make his introduction clear. Not only that, players will also be able to get their hands on novel outfits like the Costumes of Moon Slicing Yacha Ace in two different colour palettes, Demonic Slash and Devilish Slash.

To celebrate the arrival of the new character in Seven Knights 2, a number of in-game events will take place over the next few months. Rudy’s Ruby Event grants players 1,111 Rubies every day while a login event gives away Summon Vouchers, Hero Summon Tickets, and Chests for free.

Taking place parallelly are the Month of 7K Carnival and the Super 7 Crafting events. Both of these task players with clearing special missions in exchange for rewards like Pet Summon Voucher Fragments, Summon Tickets, and Hero Selection Tickets to name a few.

Download Seven Knights 2 now for free.