Top Eleven's Transfer Rumour Mill event focuses on attracting new talent to your squad

With the football season currently on pause, Zynga and Nordeus have introduced a new event to Top Eleven called Transfer Rumour Mill. As the name implies, it centres around the most exciting part of football outside the games themselves - the transfer window.

Finding out which players are going where is always a fascinating time as clubs try to perfect their squads as best they can before the new season starts. Alternately, you get to enjoy the despair fans of certain clubs begin to feel as the days tick by and they've purchased no one of note.

The Transfer Rumour Mill event looks to emulate all that excitement and trepidation by guiding players through the process by explaining the many ways a future talent could bolster their squad. So, throughout the event – which runs from now until July 11th – the aim is to attract those stars to your team to prepare for the upcoming season.

Alongside the in-game event, Nordeus is also running a social media collaboration with well-renowned football journo Fabrizio Romano. It's not the first time Top Eleven has teamed up with him either, so the two parties clearly have a good working relationship.

Discussing the event, Marko Jevtic, Game Lead on Top Eleven, said: “It is not just the thrills on the pitch that captivate football fans – the only thing more exciting than a last minute-goal or an incredible save is a fresh signing or unexpected transfer.”

“Our new Transfer Rumour Mill event captures perhaps the most important aspect to becoming a successful football manager: attracting the world’s top talent to put your club on the path to victory.”

