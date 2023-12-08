Seven Knights 2 enhances Mythic Rudy and launches several limited-time events in latest update

Netmarble has announced a new update for Seven Knights 2, letting players enjoy a rework of Mythic Rudy along with plenty of other enhancements to the popular RPG. In particular, you can look forward to experiencing a new exploration system, as well as celebrating festive holiday events to join in on all the merrymaking this season.

In the latest update for Seven Knights 2, you can expect to wield a more efficient Mythic Rudy as his skills have been reorganised to make way for a more effective Instant Death. Fear Effect is now more frequent, and he now possesses a Revival effect in one of his original skills.

Eager to grab more freebies? Take a look at these Seven Knights 2 redeem codes to get your fill!

The new exclusive equipment Orly's Parasol has been added as well, which can boost DEF and reduce Skill Cooldown. Plus, the Field Exploration content has been enhanced with the Expedition System - you can obtain more goodies by using Maps when online, and you can also set the number of explorations you want to dive into.

Of course, no update would be complete without limited-time events, such as the Carnival Event that will run until February 14th, putting a Legendary+ Pet Selection Ticket and Legendary+ Jewel Summon Vouchers up for grabs. You can also nab plenty of rewards simply by logging in until December 20th, as well as score Special Enhancement Stones and Summon Ticket Selection Boxes in the Coin Crafting Event running until January 3rd.

