eFootball 2024 launches new My League mode, co-op event, new tournament and more in latest update

Konami Digital Entertainment B.V. has announced an exciting new update for eFootball 2024, letting players experience a host of new features that spice up the gameplay within the sports sim. In particular, version 3.2.0 adds a new My League game mode where you can put your Dream Team's skills to the test against other AI-controlled clubs across the globe for a full season.

Additionally, the latest version of eFootball 2024 now lets you go solo by joining strangers in 3v3 match rooms, along with 4 x Skills Training Programmes up for grabs for anyone who dives into the new co-op mode from now until December 21st. A new type of tournament called the eFootball Championship Club Event has been introduced as well, where you can duke it out in a bid to become the top fan for the participating clubs all over the world. There will be regional winners and a final competition in the World Finals.

Eager to flex your muscles across other sports-related titles on mobile? Why not take a look at our list of the best sports games on Android to get your fill?

Season 3: United on the Pitch ?????? The latest update to #eFootball brings our users a host of new features:

???? New game mode My League

???? Co Op Event Room

????? New mini-games

???? New skill type: Blitz Curve And so much more! Hit that ?? if you're excited to Unite on the Pitch! pic.twitter.com/MFokFSk5Jn — eFootball (@play_eFootball) December 7, 2023

The eFootball Championship 2024 FC Barcelona will kick things off on December 11th, so make sure you join in for plenty of in-game goodies including Big Time cards and club merchandise.

If you're keen on giving the new updates a go yourself, you can download eFootball 2024 on the iOS App Store and on the Google Play Store for Android devices. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases. You can also visit the official website to stay updated on all the latest developments, join the community of followers on Facebook for more info on the game, or take a little sneak peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the game's latest additions.