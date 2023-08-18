Seven Knights 2 welcomes Comeback King Lukey to the fray along with a host of new in-game events

Netmarble has launched an exciting update for Seven Knights 2, letting players get their hands on the new hero, Comeback King Lukey, within the mobile RPG. The Legendary+ hero offers ranged defence and wields his playing cards to support his allies with buffs. In particular, he can cast a shield on the caster which is unremovable. He also applies Ultimate Skill Gauge Boost to the whole party when duking it out in PvP. Plus, he can distribute damage to foes with the ignore DEF effect, and finally, he can cast an unremovable Joker effect for 10 seconds to the partymate with the highest ATK stat.

In the latest update to Seven Knights 2, you can look forward to the new Divinity Liberation system as well, which lets you boost your heroes even further. You simply have to hit Level 10 on all of your Divinity Pages. Then, you'll be able to access the new feature and activate specific nodes to buff your Mercenaries.

Additionally, the latest update kicks off the Lukey's Summer Magic Show! Check-in Event until September 13th, where a Hero Summon Ticket, Legendary Runes and Magic Card Selection Box will be up for grabs. The Summer Magic Show! Lukey's Card Party, on the other hand, will run until August 30th and will allow you to score the Mythic Upgrade Stone, Lukey's Heart Card, and Lukey's Spade for clearing missions.

Finally, the Summer Magic Show! Rune & Jewel Party will run until August 30th and will give away the Legendary Jewel Summon Voucher, Rune Selection Chest, Rune Temple Entry Ticket and more for anyone who completes the special missions within.

If you're eager to join in on all the fun and experience the update for yourself, you can do so by downloading Seven Knights 2 on the iOS App Store and on the Google Play Store for Android devices.