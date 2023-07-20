Seven Knights 2 adds Hell Adjutant Knox and new Mythic pet Zeo to the popular RPG

Netmarble has announced an exciting new update for Seven Knights 2, letting players get their hands on a new Legendary+ hero: Hell Adjutant Knox. The latest update also adds a new Mythic pet Zeo to the fray.

In the latest update to Seven Knights 2, players can look forward to wielding the power of Hell Adjutant Knox. This Universal type ranged character can remove stat debuffs as well as offer players a boon in the form of an unremovable Invulnerable applied to the caster and Universal allies in PvP Fields. Black Tempest Zeo, on the other hand, is a new Mythic Pet that can cast HP Recovery and Invincibility to all allies on top of resetting cooldowns for the party.

By the way, if you're looking for a bunch of freebies within the game, why not check out our list of Seven Knights 2 redeem codes to nab some awesome in-game goodies?

As for the Month of 7K event, players can enjoy a special check-in event to score Legendary Jewel Summon Voucher(x3) until August 2nd. Meanwhile, the Month of 7K Celebration Shoot & Loot event puts Pet Step Up Summon Ticket and Legendary Jewel Summon Vouchers up for grabs when players use Cosette's Bullets from in-game missions.

If you're eager to join in on all the fun and experience the new hero and pet for yourself, you can do so by downloading Seven Knights 2 on the iOS App Store and on the Google Play Store for Android devices. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases. You can also join the community of followers on the official Facebook page to stay updated on all the latest developments, visit the official website for more info, or take a little sneak peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the update's vibes.