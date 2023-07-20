Merge Mansion is celebrating National Gorgeous Grandma Day on July 23rd by highlighting Grandma Ursula

There's a festive new celebration for Merge Mansion this month, making sure players are privy to the comings and goings of Grandma Ursula Boulton in time for National Gorgeous Grandma Day on July 23rd. The narrative-driven puzzle game boasts more than 45 million downloads and over 2 million daily users, and this time around, Grandma Ursula is taking centre stage amid all the family secrets and scrumptious pies.

In Merge Mansion, players can look forward to celebrating everything that's loveable about Grandma Ursula, with the game showcasing just why the character is as popular as she is. According to the stats, Grandma Ursula is rocking 9.6K followers on her Twitter account.

The game has also posted viral ads previously where Kathy Bates took on the role of Grandma Ursula - she was seen covering up knives in the yard after oh-so-casually revealing her tool shed of weapons. She was also shown seemingly swapping places with a "yarn grandma" in creepy horror-movie fashion, as well as sneaking around the house and activating various secret doors. All these ads post the question of what Grandma Ursula is hiding, and it's up to the players to find out. This also comes on top of Pedro Pascal playing as detective Tim Rockford during a recent event.

If you're eager to join in on all the fun and experience the Grandma Ursula hype yourself, you can do so by downloading Merge Mansion on the iOS App Store and on the Google Play Store for Android devices. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases. You can also join the community of followers on the official Twitter page to stay updated on all the latest developments, visit the official website for more info, or take a little sneak peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the game's vibes.