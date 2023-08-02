Seven Knights 2 adds the Indomitable Guardian Varion in latest update

Netmarble has just announced a thrilling new update for Seven Knights 2, which brings a powerful Legendry+ hero to the popular mobile RPG. Players can also expect numerous other events including a challenge dungeon as well as a bunch of cosmetic items to get their hands on.

The Indomitable Guardian Varion joins Seven Knights 2 as the latest Attack type and Ranged hero. Varion complements others that provide buffs for a last-minute stand quite well because when his HP drops below 50%, he recovers max HP while also bumping up attack speed proportional to his attack.

Enemies should be wary because Varion ignored shields while dealing damage and Branded opponents have it worse because he inflicts additional defence as well. On top of that, the guardian can also apply an unremovable debuff immunity to himself, while simultaneously removing buffs on Universal type characters.

Another exciting feature of this update is the Challenge Dungeons. They are seasonal, ranked-based stages, which involve players raiding dungeons having specific battle conditions. Ranking will be based on time and the level can be customized by players themselves. Higher difficulty means even better rewards. Golden King Gigantus can be found at the end, and he’s about to push everyone to their max limits.

Meanwhile, the game is also hosting numerous events under the Summer Festival banner, which will be available until the end of the month. A check-in event will remain live for two weeks and players logging in for seven days will receive a Summer Festival Chest, and a Sealed Accessory Summon Voucher among other rewards.

The Crafting Event features a whole set of missions that reward tickets on completion. They can be exchanged for Summer Festival Coins, Legendary Jewel Selection Tickets, and Legendary+ Hero Summon Vouchers.

Download Seven Knights 2 now for free.