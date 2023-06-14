Sengoku A Live, a brand new idol management game with a unique premise, launches for Japanese gamers

A brand new idol management game with an incredibly unique theme has launched today for Japanese gamers; Sengoku A Live. In case the name wasn’t a solid indication, this one centres around the idea of Sengoku-era Japanese warriors who seek to empower the world around them through…Music?

That’s right, this new entry into one of the most popular mobile game genres out there will see some feudal-era Japanese warriors hang up their blades in service of creating beautiful music instead. It’s a different premise, to say the least, but one that is separate enough from the typical idol girl simulation games that usually populate the likes of this sphere.

And in case you aren’t exactly familiar with the genre itself, idol management games run the gambit in terms of settings. Typically, one constant within each of them is the fact that you take on the role of a manager for a music company who must grow their performers with various training to get them to become the best idols in the industry. Games such as Hatsune Miku: Colorful Stage and Love Live!! are some prime examples of this sort of title.

However, within Sengoku A Live, there’s a bit more going on story-wise. The plot revolves around these warlords being sent to modern-day Shibuya due to mysterious circumstances, where they then decide to pursue their goal of uniting the country using music instead of warfare. There are plenty of beautiful anime boys here, so you’ll be able to choose your favourite and get to know their history as you train them to perform better and better.

It’s an overall interesting premise, and the character designs especially are quite impressive. If you’re a fan of the genre, this is not one you’ll want to skip. So, if you’d like to give it a go, you can download it for free at either of the links below!