Sega Football Club Champions 2026 sets the date for Japanese and Korean soccer action next year

Back of the net

Sega Football Club Champions 2026 brings their hit series to global players

Manage teams from the Korean and Japanese leagues, as well as international guest stars

Experience a new take on the management sim, powered by Football Manager

While EA may be the household name in the West when it comes to sports, outside of that, it's the folks at Sega who have a decent shot at the title. Ever since the mid-nineties, their SakaTsuku series has been a popular option. Now, players around the globe can get to grips with it in Sega Football Club Champions!

Set to arrive on iOS and Android January 22nd, 2026 (App Store dates can be provisional, bear in mind), Sega Football Club Champions brings the 30-year series to mobile in a big way. Powered by Football Manager, it also features player data drawn from none other than the FIFPRO organisation.

One of the bigger selling points here, at least for open-minded fans, will be the presence of Japanese and Korean football. Athletic powerhouses in their own right, they tend to be sidelined in favour of the bigger European and American clubs in other releases.

More anime than Captain Tsubasa

Admittedly, it's easy from a glance to see the hallmarks of the Japanese style of management sim. Things are a little bit more colourful and a lot more animated. Not literally, obviously, but there's a little bit of cheesiness going on here.

You may also remember this being announced earlier in the year, but it seems that the release was pushed back with a rebrand. Possibly related to Football Manager suffering the same fate.

However, cheesiness aside, the series has been popular for a reason. And Football Club Champions 2026 boasts all the features you'd expect from a management sim as you recruit, train and lead your club to (hopeful) championship glory. And with a few recognisable international faces thrown in there for good measure, it may be worth checking in and giving it a go.

