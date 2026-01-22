Braid: Anniversary Edition makes its way to iOS after leaving Netflix

Braided

Braid: Anniversary Edition is now available on iOS proper after dropping from Netflix

Experience the iconic time-twisting indie platformer

Enjoy a refreshed visual style and additional developer commentary

Netflix Games has proved to be a difficult beast for us to cover. At one point, it was all about amazing indies, then there was a sudden pivot towards AAA, and now even the developers behind spin-offs of their hit television series aren't safe. Still, if there's one silver lining to this seemingly arbitrary approach, it's that we eventually get launches such as Braid: Anniversary Edition.

Originally released exclusively for Netflix Games back in 2024, Braid: Anniversary Edition is a revamped and refreshed version of the classic indie platformer. While I wouldn't go as far as calling developer Jonathan Blow the 'father' of indie gaming, it's undoubtedly hugely important to the medium.

Gameplay-wise, Braid sees you playing a time-twisting adventurer on the hunt for an elusive princess. You'll make use of your ability to rewind, pause and otherwise alter the flow of time to surpass obstacles as you solve varied mind-bending puzzles.

Fraying braids

While Braid has become something of a target of criticism over the years, it's not hard to see why it was so popular when it first came out. With art in painterly style by David Hellman and an evocative score to go along with it. Oh, and the story isn't too bad either, but I'm not about to spoil the twist.

As for what else there is to enjoy, we've also got the addition of developer commentary, letting you hear Blow and Hellman discuss the inspirations behind Braid. So if you've been putting off giving it a go because you don't have Netflix, now is the time to dive in!

