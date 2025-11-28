Codename Crime-Vice Open World soft-launches on Android, giving you some GTA-like action while you wait for 6

The unofficial GTA-waiting-room

Codename Crime-Vice Open World enters soft launch in select countries

Engage in co-op heists, PvP shootouts, car collection, and business expansion

A playful alternative for anyone killing time between GTA VI delays

Every so often, a new mobile game comes along that immediately makes you double-take. Sometimes, because of the visuals, sometimes because of a mechanic, and sometimes because it drops you into a city called Rooklyn. Yes, Rooklyn. Not quite Brooklyn, not quite a parody, just… Rooklyn. And honestly? That alone sets the tone perfectly for Codename Crime-Vice Open World, which has just entered soft launch on Android across Canada, Indonesia, and the US.

The premise kicks off exactly the way you’d expect a GTA-inspired open-world to begin: you did your time, the heist didn’t go as planned, and now you’re fresh out, ready to claw your way back up the criminal ladder. Rooklyn isn't subtle about its vibe either, neon grime, gang standoffs on street corners, and an urban ecosystem that behaves exactly as lawless as its name suggests.

You cruise the city, hop between random street clashes, and dip in and out of crime-fuelled errands like car thefts, high-speed chases, and whatever chaos you accidentally trigger by brushing past the wrong NPC. It’s an open world playground where every alley feels like it’s hiding either a shootout or a dodgy side gig.

Heists make up the core of the experience, pulling you into co-op missions that rely on decent teamwork and quick improvisation or, more realistically, pure panic with a lucky getaway if you’re playing with friends. PvP rounds things out with frantic firefights and fast street races, and you can expect all the usual empire-building loops too: businesses, cars, flashy apartments, and a weapons catalogue that gets louder with every upgrade.

And hey, if you’re still mourning the latest GTA VI delay, this might at least give you something to mess around with while you wait. It’s not pretending to be Rockstar-level mayhem, but it does offer a decent excuse to tear through a city at questionable speeds with sirens blaring behind you, which, let’s be honest, is really all some of us need on a weeknight.

