The SEGA Astro City Mini V is out now across Europe with 22 built-in games for retro fans

Retro fans longing for the good ol' days can now get their fill with the SEGA Astro City Mini V, now available across Europe via Game Outlet Europe. The mini arcade cabinet boasts a charming 90s look and 22 built-in games that will bring on the nostalgia for old-school gamers.

The SEGA Astro City Mini V features a 1/6-size version of the OG Astro City cabinet, with vertical screen specs to make sure that players are nice and comfortable when it comes to classic shooters. The 4.6-inch LCD monitor and the ball-top joystick complete the retro vibes - but for those who are looking to modernise their gameplay experience, the package comes with an HDMI cable for casting on TVs.

As for the games, you can check out the 22 titles below:

Moon Cresta

Zaxxon

Terra Cresta

Cosmo Police Galivan

Action Fighter

Truxton

Wrestle War

Fire Shark

Raiden

Out Zone

Sonic Wings

Truxton Ii

Dogyuun

Desert Breaker

Batsugun

Grind Stormer

Samurai Aces

Kingdom Grandprix

Gunbird

Strikers1945

Armed Police Batrider

Battle Bakraid Unlimited Ver.

“The Astro City arcade holds a special place in the hearts of millions of gamers worldwide, thanks to its legendary design and slew of incredible games. To bring 22 of these classics to home users in a footprint which fits in the palm of the hand is mind-blowing," says David Karlsson, CEO of GOE. "With the high-quality emulation gamers can realise the full arcade experience, complete with the stunning vertical screen. We’re so excited that arcade fans and collectors across the EU can finally bring the SEGA® Astro City Mini V home for themselves.”

Of course, if you're keen on getting your retro game on with a buddy, you can pop two SEGA Astro City USB controllers (these are sold separately) on the mini arcade for some co-op fun.

Eager to get your hands on this beauty? The SEGA® Astro City Mini V is priced at €249.99 and is available now in leading game retailers.