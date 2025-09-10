Second Best chapter five takes detective Colby Best far out into deep space

Try your Best

Colbie Best returns to mobile in Second Best chapter five

Far from home, you're going to have to deal with some seriously challenging action

Enjoy classic point-and-click adventure gameplay and all the zany logic that suggests

There's a painful lack of long-term point-and-click series on mobile. I mean, think of all those we see on PC, such as Monkey Island, or console with Telltale's impressive back-catalogue. Yet we do have one such mainstay with MysteryCaper's Colbie Best, who makes a return in Second Best chapter five.

It's certainly not hard to see the appeal in the adventures of Colbie Best. What with the classic adventure gameplay that sees you moving through a comic interactive story packed with all manner of whimsical humour. It's definitely more Day of the Tentacle than Still Life.

Admittedly, that means you have to be on board with the usual zany puzzles and insane capers you'll have to undertake. But that means if you're used to the bizarre leaps of logic that point-and-click adventures can sometimes take, you're well-equipped to help Colbie Best out.

The best of you

It's rather interesting to note that Bested: A Colbie Best Mystery was also recently released on iOS. So if you jump into Second Best and find yourself wanting more, you've already got something else lined up to play. And the advantage of chapter-based releases means that there's still a bit more on the way to enjoy from Second Best.

But enough of that, what's Second Best chapter five about? Well, I hardly want to spoil that for you. Suffice to say you're in a sticky (and stellar) situation, and you'll have to work your way around a puzzling ally, the ship's crew and tricky villains in order to make it out alive.

And while you're puzzling over that, maybe it's time to make yourself a list of what to play? In which case, you can always dig into our comprehensive lists. We've even ranked the best adventure games that you can play right now on iOS to give you even more options!