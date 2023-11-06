Sea of Conquest is an upcoming seafaring strategy game with triple-A quality, now in Android soft launch

FunPlus has officially announced the soft launch of Sea of Conquest, the studio's new seafaring strategy game on mobile. The game boasts AAA quality you can expect from the minds behind State of Survival and Guns of Glory, and you can now get a taste of the pirate life on Android with a worldwide launch on iOS to follow.

In Sea of Conquest, you can look forward to dominating the seven seas while you discover all kinds of magic and treasure as the Great Captain. The simulation game also lets you build your fleet and venture out into uncharted waters with your customised Flagship, all while battling malevolent forces along the way.

"We are thrilled to unveil 'Sea of Conquest', offering gamers a seamless and immersive pirate experience," says Chris Petrovic, Chief Business Officer at FunPlus. "As we embark on this exciting journey, we recognize that the game's expansive world opens the door to a multitude of interpretations and adaptations. Our vision extends beyond the horizon as we strive to transform Sea of Conquest into a versatile IP seasoned with AAA features and poised to capture the hearts of players across diverse platforms and channels."

If you're keen on joining in on all the fun, you can do so by downloading Sea of Conquest on the Google Play Store for Android devices during its soft launch. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases. You can also visit the official website to stay updated on all the latest developments, join the community of followers on Facebook for more info, or take a little sneak peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the game.