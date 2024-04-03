Love and Deepspace adds a new version of Rafayel and more in latest When Tides Echo event

Learn how to get Fairymare from the Claw Machine too

Rafayel transforms into the God of the Tides

New Sea Breeze Echo Event offers 3-star and 4-star memories

Event runs April 3rd to April 16th

Love and Deepspace fans have more reasons to indulge in all the romance as the When Tides Echo event kicks off within the action-packed otome title, with a brand-new trailer that will bring on all the feels courtesy of Infold Games (of Nikki and Mr Love fame). In particular, you can join in on the festivities of Spring Break by going for a swim from April 3rd to April 16th, especially for Rafayel fans.

In the latest update within Love and Deepspace, you can look forward to seeing the Fire-type character transform into the God of the Tides. You can, of course, get your hands on this new companion, and collect special Memory Pairs to know about the narrative along the way.

The latest update also adds fresh shop packs to sink your teeth into, as well as a new Sea Breeze Echo Event where you can score new 3-star and 4-star memories. You can also put your combat prowess to the test in the Hunter Contest to receive Fairymare as a reward. It's always a good thing when you nab goodies from the Claw Machine, right?

Additionally, the in-game photo booth now boasts a new AR Snapshot feature - all these and more as you explore the city of Linkon with your chosen male lead.

Does that sound like it's right up your alley? Have a look at our Love and Deepspace beginner's guide to get your feet wet!

If you're eager to join in on all the fun, you can do so by downloading Love and Deepspace on the App Store and on Google Play. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.

You can also join the community of followers on the official Facebook page to stay updated on all the latest developments, visit the official website for more info, or take a little peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the update's vibes and visuals.