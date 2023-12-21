Sea of Conquest soft launches in select regions for iOS following Android soft launch

FunPlus is finally releasing Sea of Conquest onto iOS as well, ensuring that iOS users don't miss out on the seafaring fantasy game before the year ends. In particular, the game's soft launch will be expanded into certain regions so that more players can experience the SLG battles of the game as powered by Unreal Engine 5.

In Sea of Conquest, you can look forward to unleashing your inner tactician as you navigate the seven seas while trading with others (and battling with them) along the way. You can also team up with friends as you navigate the endless blue across triple-A quality visuals.

With this soft launch expansion, more users can enjoy the new major update that introduces an icy map to the fray. Titled "The Far North Ocean", the update offers brand-new sea-based shenanigans to get into, as well as more treasures and heroes to discover. This includes the ronin Tanaka and the deadly Adeline. Two new ships will be joining in as well: the Providence and the Strombringer.

By the way, if you're looking for more ways you can boost your powers of piracy, why not take a look at our Sea of Conquest redeem codes to get your fill of more freebies?

If you're keen on joining in on all the fun, you can do so by downloading Sea of Conquest on the Google Play Store for Android devices and on the iOS App Store in select regions during its soft launch phase. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases. You can also visit the official website to stay updated on all the latest developments, join the community of followers on Facebook for more info on the game, or take a little sneak peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the title.