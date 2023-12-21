Playdate lets you punch spaceships and more in its latest game drop

Panic has released the final lineup of games for Playdate for the year, ending 2023 with a bang with a host of unique titles for players to get into this season. In particular, you can look forward to getting your hands on a "hands-on" shoot-em-up called Kuroobi - and by "hands-on", I do mean your character will take matters into his own hands in that you can take on actual spaceships with only your bare hands as your weapon. Japan is in trouble after all, so you'll have to punch your way through your foes if you have to in order to become the hero your nation deserves.

Another new title for the month is Loona Landa, which sounds like a play on the words "lunar lander". The aptly titled game tasks you with collecting bunnies as an adorable little extraterrestrial being - the catch is that there are dangerous hazards to avoid while doing so, so you'd best learn how to master Playdate's crank to accomplish your mission in one piece.

Equally odd and charming is Trickle Greenweed, Mermaid at Law, which, as you can tell from the title alone, puts you in the shoes (or tail?) or a mermaid attorney across a quirky courtroom visual novel. You're tasked with one of the most important jobs ever to be given this season - saving Christmas. That definitely sounds like a worthy cause to take up, doesn't it?

Other games include dungeon-crawler Under the Tree, dystopian city-builder Mega Dystopia Micro Architect, racing game F-Out, and more.

If you're curious about the device, Playdate is available for $199 from the official website. The games are available in the catalogue.