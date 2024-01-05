Sea of Conquest finally launches globally, giving players a triple-A gameplay experience on mobile

FunPlus has announced the official launch of Sea of Conquest, letting players get their hands on the highly anticipated seafaring strategy adventure on iOS and Android. After garnering a whopping hundred million downloads during its soft launch, the title is now available globally, with a PC launch coming later this month.

In Sea of Conquest, you can look forward to a fully immersive experience powered by Unreal Engine 5 and Dolby Surround Sound - a quality you can expect from the minds behind State of Survival and Frost & Flame: King of Avalon.

"Sea of Conquest: Pirate War is FunPlus’ latest endeavour, designed to revolutionize mobile strategy gaming," says Chris Petrovic, Chief Business Officer at FunPlus. "We’re thrilled to introduce players worldwide to a game where freedom, strategy, and adventure converge."

Essentially, you'll navigate the vast seas on your pirate ship, as you customise your cabins and boost your attributes to dominate multiplayer naval warfare. You'll not only get to explore the undiscovered oceans, but you'll also experience thrilling combat with hundreds of players across an advanced map framework.

If you're keen on giving the new game a go yourself, you can do so by downloading Sea of Conquest on the iOS App Store and on the Google Play Store for Android devices. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases. You can also visit the official website to stay updated on all the latest developments, join the community of followers on Facebook for more info on the game, or take a little sneak peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the game's vibes and visuals.