League of Legends: Wild Rift teases massive Patch 5.0 with new champions, character adjustments and more

Just a few days into 2024 and Wild Rift has already teased its 5.0 Patch Notes, letting players join in on gearing up for the upcoming Lunar New Year festivities within the game. In particular, League of Legends: Wild Rift Patch 5.0 will launch on January 18th, bringing with it the Dark Sovereign Syndra, the Blade’s Shadow Talon, and the Eternal Hunter Kindred.

The latest update also welcomes champion reworks to celebrate the Year of the Dragon. For instance, Aurelion Sol the Star Forger will now pack a new set of skills whereas Wukong the Monkey King will now have better sustain in a fight. Yuumi the Magical Cat and Gragas the Rabble Rouser will enjoy improved abilities as well.

As for the gameplay itself, the latest update adds the Heartsteel item to the Rift. Meanwhile, you can expect some changes to the terrain as well, with an alcove added to the Baron Lane to switch up your strategies. The new pet system allows evolution into different forms, while Arena updates will be launched soon to include 20 dragon-themed augments to celebrate the season.

All these are only scratching the surface of what the latest patch has to offer, so if you're keen on giving the new update a go yourself, you can do so by downloading League of Legends: Wild Rift on the iOS App Store and on the Google Play Store for Android devices. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.

All these are only scratching the surface of what the latest patch has to offer, so if you're keen on giving the new update a go yourself, you can do so by downloading League of Legends: Wild Rift on the iOS App Store and on the Google Play Store for Android devices. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.