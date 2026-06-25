App Army Assemble: Scriver - "Is this word-based Balatro-like a must-play?"

We ask the App Army

A few weeks back, our own Catherine Dellosa became obsessed with Scriver, a word-based game that takes a lot of inspiration from Balatro. Given how much she loved it, I decided to see if the feeling was mutual among our readers, so I handed it over to our App Army.

Here's what they said:

Scriver has quickly become one of those “just one more run” games in my rotation. It scratches the same strategic itch as Balatro but with its own clever rhythm, tight pacing, and a satisfying sense of progression. The card-driven mechanics feel fresh, and the moment-to-moment decision-making is genuinely engaging. My only real gripe is that the art exhibit theme sometimes feels a bit tacked on, more like a framing device than a fully integrated world. And while the abilities are fun to experiment with, a few could use clearer explanations to help new players ramp up faster. Still, Scriver is a stylish addition to my library and absolutely worth the time.

Scriver is a fun word game that would be hard not to describe/compare to Balatro. Instead of poker cards, you play with letters, and each letter has a value and the more complex a word you form, the better the score. And just like Balatro, at the end of the round you buy power-ups to help better your score. There are a lot of similarities between the two games. For anyone who loves word games and has had fun playing a game like Balatro, this game is definitely for you.

This is a really good blend of Balatro and Scrabble. You’re dealt a small number of letters, each with a value- you can keep and discard, and maximise your score with power-ups you collect at the end of each round. Really just a simple and challenging game (if, like me, you love word games and trying to go for the best score each time) that is also great for fast plays. Perfect for playing on the bus or with your morning coffee. Well worth picking up.

Scriver plays like a duel in Scrabble, adding some strategy with different boosters. With a limited number of rounds, you have to impress your opponent with your word-building cunning to proceed.

When I booted up the game the first time, I was disappointed with the lacklustre graphics of both the presentation and the UI. A couple of hours later, my mind was laser-focused on creating words, trying to make my bought boosters score massive points.

If you look past the quite basic presentation that could do with a facelift, you get a game that is fun and rewarding. It might not have the same kind of depth as Balatro, but it gives me the same kind of “one more go” feeling each time I fail to impress a critic.

Scriver is a charming combination of word game and deck building. Each round you must make words from a choice of seven letters, and you have four chances to reach a qualifying score to win. Win the round and the rewards help you buy art cards that affect future rounds.

If you enjoy word games like Scrabble, then this game will be right up your street. The qualifying score ramps up quickly, so you need to be good at making words from the 7 letters; plus, since letters are replaced randomly when played, sometimes a win is down to luck. Still, it’s a fun game. Recommended.

Scriver: A Word Game is a really cool take on the ever-classic word game formula of composing words to get the highest score. You are out to impress with a literal scale that measures so easily, tracking the progress you are making. But it goes one step further, blending elements of roguelike deck builders to create something that’s perfectly built for mobile.

You play 7 exhibitions (rounds) with 2 patrons and a critic with a score to beat. Patrons present you with side quests that can give you rewards, while a critic, for instance, may take a play away from you. You can also purchase artwork from a neat little gallery that gives bonuses to letters on the board. I love the whole vibe here, feeling classy in an artsy-style museum setting, piano playing in the background, just missing a fancy drink in your hand - highly recommended!

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