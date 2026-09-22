Sanrio Kawaii Me Live! will give Hello Kitty a full-blown stage to perform on

Hello Kitty now has a band too

Tap along to songs from six artists

Dress Sanrio characters and customise stages

Pre-register for gacha tickets and exclusive outfits

I’m sure Hello Kitty has turned up on your phone plenty of times over the years. Somebody else has usually done the building, though. You may have come across Sunblink’s Hello Kitty Island Adventure. Now Sanrio is doing it in-house under its Sanrio Games label, and first up is Sanrio Kawaii Me Live!, a rhythm game.

Sanrio's characters perform songs they inspired while you keep the beat. You can also dress them up and rework the stage design, all in pursuit of what Sanrio calls a super-kawaii look. That's been the company's whole business plan since Hello Kitty turned up in the 70s.

Music comes through a tie-up with Universal Music, with original tracks from Soala, SHE'S, Lienel, Polkadot Stingray, Yabai T-Shirts Yasan and Mi'Line Hearts. Zutomayo has signed on for a separate collaboration as well.

Pre-registration is now open with a decent set of rewards which you can earn by hitting sign-ups and social media follows goals. Cosmo Soda turns up at 50,000, ten gacha tickets at 300,000, and a guaranteed three-star gacha ticket at 800,000. The gaps between are filled with accessory sets and a sticker pack. Hit a million and everyone gets a Sanrio Games-themed Hello Kitty outfit.

Sanrio is also throwing a launch concert, Sanrio Kawaii Me Live! Launch Live, at Yokohama Kannai Hall on January 14th, 2027. All six Universal artists are on the bill, and Hello Kitty, Cinnamoroll, Pompompurin and My Melody are all due to appear. Kuromi, meanwhile, is performing in 3D under the name Artist Kuromi. She has a stage name now.

Sanrio Kawaii Me Live! is due out globally in January 2027. Pricing hasn't been confirmed, though a reward list full of gacha tickets doesn't leave much mystery about the model.

Until Kuromi plays her first show, our list of the best soft launch games on iOS and Android has a few you can get into right now!