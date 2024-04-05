SaGa Emerald Beyond offers sneak peeks into character stories with playable demos on exclusive platforms

Tsunanori Mido on PlayStation, Ameya on the Nintendo Switch, and Diva No. 5 on PC

Demo data will be carried over to the full game

Discover character backstories

Expect the game to launch on April 25th

Square Enix is hyping up the launch of SaGa Emerald Beyond with some playable demos you can get your hands on, making sure everyone is properly geared up for the upcoming RPG as soon as it's out. In particular, you can sink your teeth into three character storylines from the highly anticipated title.

The demos for SaGa Emerald Beyond are currently platform-exclusive, so if you're planning on diving into the RPG on the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 consoles, and on Steam, you're in luck. You can discover more about the backstories of the core characters, and the best part of it all is that the save data from the demo will be carried over to the full game when it launches.

While mobile gamers don't have this particular headstart just yet, it likely won't be too long until iOS and Android demos will be out soon too, hopefully. For now, you can learn more about Tsunanori Mido on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4, Ameya on the Nintendo Switch, and Diva No. 5 on PC via Steam.

Of course, just in case we don't get mobile versions of the demos, you don't really have to wait too long until you can experience the thrill of the latest standalone entry in the popular SaGa franchise, as it's scheduled to launch digitally on April 25th. If you just can't wait to grab the game, pre-orders are currently open on PC and consoles.

You can also join the community of followers on the official Facebook page to stay updated on all the latest developments, visit the official website for more info, or take a little peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the game's vibes and visuals.