New Siugnas trailer drops for upcoming RPG SaGa Emerald Beyond

SQUARE ENIX has unveiled a new trailer for its upcoming RPG, SaGa Emerald Beyond. The newly released assets and trailer reveal that Siugnas, immortal vampire and the Dismal King of Yomi, finds himself in Brighthome, a world of fallen heroes, after being dethroned.

After arriving in Brighthome, Siugnas is recruited by the King alongside his generals to fight chaotic invaders. Working with the other generals, Siugnas will attempt to regain his former abilities and discover how he ended up in a world inhabited by the dead.

The SaGA Emerald Beyond dev team also released information on the game’s vampire race. As a vampire, Siugmas can access most of the techs, spells, and equipment that humans can. However, vampires can also use Sanguine Arts. Sanguine Arts requires LP. However, you can increase your maximum LP by draining party members' blood.

Party members who have their blood drained will enter a thrall state, and their maximum LP will decrease. You can equip enthralled party members with Sanguine Gear to turn them into Knights. Knights have increased max LP and can use Sanguine Arts and Roles.

Knights stripped of their Sanguine Gear become Wastrels. Once a party member becomes a wastrel, their LP reduces to 1, and they can no longer use Sanguine roles, tech, or arts. Further, once you turn a party member into a Wastrel, you’ll be unable to change them back.

The new trailer also introduces new characters that will be able to join your party, such as an adorable scarecrow from the Crowrealm, Dolores, a death metal singing maid who mistakes the Dismal King for her resurrected former master, and Simon, a former battle machine from another world.

SaGa Emerald Beyond will launch on iOS, Android, PlayStation 4 and 5, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam on April 25th. To learn more about the game, visit the official SaGa franchise website.