BAFTA nominated game Super Monsters ate my Condo crashes back onto mobile in new release

BAFTA nominated mobile game Super Monsters Ate My Condo from developer Pikpok is set to receive a fresh coat of paint as it crashes and smashes back onto storefronts. Released today, the remake brings the game up to scratch for the latest devices and lets you enjoy the pseudo-television show action of Super Monsters Ate My Condo on iOS for Apple Arcade subscribers and Android for all gamers via Google Play.

But what's it all about? Super Monsters Ate My Condo challenges you to stack and match different coloured condos to feed your kaiju. Simple, right? Well (and you probably saw this coming), it ain't. Aside from the upgrades, special abilities and ludicrous combos you can rack up, you need to watch out for certain inedible condos and keep your monsters well-fed, or they might just turn on you.

While it is a shame that it took until now for Super Monsters Ate My Condo to get the fresh coat of paint it deserved for a return to storefronts, we're still excited to see it back. It seems that 2024 is shaping up to be a year of returns, as we also saw Mobirate's zombie-slaying rider game Dead Ahead make a return to stores after a far-too-long absence.

Unfortunately, there are still plenty of great games we haven't seen get the love they deserve, but with games like this leading the way, hopefully, other developers will see fit to give underappreciated gems a reappraisal. Here's hoping that Dead Ahead and Super Monsters Ate My Condo start a trend...

