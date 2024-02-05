SaGa Emerald Beyond drops new trailer to showcase playable characters Bonnie Blair and Formina Franklyn

SaGa Emerald Beyond's new trailer highlights Bonnie Blair and Formina Franklyn

You can take a peek at the combat system in the new trailer

The game will launch on April 25th

Square Enix has dropped a new trailer for SaGa Emerald Beyond, letting players get a taste of the gameplay for the upcoming standalone entry in the SaGa franchise. Expected to launch on the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Steam, iOS and Android this April 25th, the RPG offers 17 unique worlds you can explore across branching narratives.

In the latest trailer for SaGa Emerald Beyond, you can take a peek at two of the game's key playable characters, Bonnie Blair and Formina Franklyn. The former is an ex-marine while the latter is a famous sharpshooter, and the two of them have been assigned to investigate an assassination attempt on Capitol City's president.

Combat is a fun-filled affair where you can tinker around with the best combinations of Martial Arts and Conditional Techs. You can also wield two-handed weapons to maximise your firepower and take down unwitting foes.

Square Enix has been releasing plenty of other projects along the SaGa franchise, with SaGa Emerald Beyond joining the likes of Romancing SaGa -Minstrel Song- Remastered, Romancing SaGa 3, SaGa SCARLET GRACE: AMBITIONS, Romancing SaGa Re;univerSe, and SaGa Frontier Remastered.

If you're eager to join in on all the fun and give the game a go yourself, you can do so by downloading SaGa Emerald Beyond on iOS and Android on April 25th. For now, you can join the community of followers on the official Twitter page to stay updated on all the latest developments, or take a little sneak peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the combat and its playable characters. You can head on over to the official website to know more about the title as well.