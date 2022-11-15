Sacred Summons is an upcoming MMORPG that's now open for global pre-registration after 10 million downloads in Asia

Upcoming MMORPG Sacred Summons is now open for pre-registration, letting eager players across the globe get first dibs on the game as soon as it launches. The game boasts more than 10 million downloads in Asia, so it's bound to be treat when it's officially released worldwide.

In Sacred Summons, players can expect to dive into a vibrant oriental fantasy world once the official OBT is out on November 21st. There are more than 30 Guardians for players to summon, as well as more than a hundred mounts to collect, wings to equip, and gorgeous costumes to boast. Players can also enjoy personalising their characters with deep customisation features that allow changes from hairstyles to skin tones. The game boasts 7 different classes to choose from as well to suit each player's combat style.

As for the pre-registration rewards, those who sign up can expect to score Demonic Wings, White Night Owl Mount, and other in-game goodies that will help speed up levelling once the game is released. Additionally, a whopping 100 summon tickets will be given away for free.

For Apple users, the iOS App Store link isn't up just yet, but if you're keen on joining in on all the fun, you can now get a headstart by pre-registering for Sacred Summons on the official website and on the Google Play Store for Android devices. You can also join the community of followers on Twitter to stay updated on all the latest developments, or take a little sneak peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the game's vibes, visuals and mechanics.

Are you on the hunt for more similar titles that will put your skills to the test on your mobile device? Why not take a gander at our list of the best MMO games on Android?