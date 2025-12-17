Rust Mobile begins its first closed beta test after crossing one million pre-registrations

It's begun

Rust Mobile has entered its first closed beta phase

The beta introduces three survival modes and mobile-first controls

Registration remains open until December 19th

Rust Mobile has officially taken its first proper step into the wild, with the first closed beta now live following more than one million pre-registrations. Registration is still open until December 19th, and if that number tells you anything, it’s that the appetite for a handheld version of Rust is very real.

The timing makes sense. Rust Mobile just showed off a new cinematic trailer during The Game Awards 2025, giving everyone a clearer idea of what’s coming. It leans into the same harsh, unpredictable survival fantasy the PC version is known for, where scavenging, base-building, and sudden violence are always just a few seconds apart. The only difference here is that everything has been rebuilt with phones in mind.

The first closed beta includes three distinct survival modes. Hardcore is exactly what it sounds like, offering very little mercy. Standard eases things slightly without losing the tension. Territory Clash focuses more on structured conflict, giving you a reason to fight over land rather than simply endure. Across all three, you’re dropped into a hostile world full of crafting, combat, and the kind of emergent encounters Rust fans live for.

I’ll admit this kind of ultra-grounded survival has never really been my comfort zone. Rust has always felt intentionally exhausting, in that way where everything you earn can vanish in minutes. But that’s also why the fanbase is so committed, and why seeing this translated to mobile feels like a big deal rather than just another port.

The beta runs until December 26th in select regions across North America, Europe, and Asia, with multiple language options supported. If you’re curious, you can still register on the official website for a chance to get in.

And if Rust Mobile has put you in the mood for more ways to survive on the go, our list of the top survival games on iOS is a good place to start digging in.