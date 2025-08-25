Rust Mobile sets its first mobile closed beta for later this year

As the chill comes in...

Rust Mobile's first closed beta is set to arrive this November

It comes hot off the heels of an exclusive appearance at Gamescom

Rust Mobile is the officially licensed adaptation of the hit original

Been chomping at the bit to get your hands on the mobile version of hit multiplayer survival shooter Rust? Well, you might be able to a little sooner than you anticipated, or later, depending on where in the world you are. Yes, the first closed beta for Rust Mobile is set to go live on November 1st!

Of course, a lucky few of you attending Gamescom this month in Cologne may've already had a chance to try it out. Rust Mobile was featured at a booth in the major gaming convention, where some have likely spent some hands-on time with the hit multiplayer survival sim.

Now, we have confirmation that the first official closed beta for Rust Mobile will be going live later this year. November 1st, as stated above, which means that even as the nights draw in and the weather gets chilly, you'll get a chance to stake your claim in the world of Rust by registering for the closed beta now.

Time to get a Tetanus shot

With its mix of shoot 'em up gameplay, survival and crafting elements, not to mention the evergreen inclusion of multiplayer, Rust helped popularise the format that it established back in 2013. A mobile version has long been anticipated, and this officially licensed adaptation looks promising.

One of the core features of Rust is the hyper-competitive battles between clans and other, smaller groups of players. While jumping onto your PC every day can be a pain, being able to pick up on mobile and hop into defence might make this a real winner for fans new and old alike.

