Rush Royale's Summer Event is here, with daily challenges and more to complete

Log-in rewards and more on offer

Rush Royale's summer event is here!

Each of the seven chapters features five daily events to complete

Go through each themed chapter to gain special rewards

Top tower-defence game Rush Royale sees its latest summer event arrive today. From July 22nd to August 4th, you'll be challenged to complete a number of thematic tasks, getting new daily rewards with each login.

The summer event consists of seven chapters with five daily events each. These are all organised by faction, so you're going to be getting a differently-themed one with different requirements each time.

The themes are for the: Alliance of All Kingdoms, Forest Union, Magic Council, Kingdoms of Light, Meta and Boss Challenges, Technogenic Society and Dark Domains. And for those of you willing to shell out some extra cash, there are also special offers in place for a five-day period.

Rush Royale is one of the developers My.Games' bigger success stories. After the company was sold off to become a fully independent company, with the successful European division casting off the reins of its former owners VK in Russia, this new independence has allowed them to go from strength to strength.

Of course, for the average player, all this means is that Rush Royale is slowly becoming the flagship game of My.Games. And that's partially influenced by a hugely successful advertising campaign in places like Korea that's taken those countries by storm. So, if you're looking to jump in and have some fun for the summer, now's the time!

