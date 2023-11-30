Rush Royale winning strategies
| Rush Royale
It's not a piece of cake to clear every level in Rush Royale; strategic approach is required in each battle. The Rush Royale guide should help you achieve just that.
My.Games’ Rush Royale, an exciting blend of merge-game and tower defence game, has been taking audiences by storm. Pitting your team of fantasy warriors against an ever-encroaching army of monsters, you’ll have to swipe, summon and upgrade your troops in order to hold out before either you fall - or your opponent does.
But while Rush Royale is simple to learn, it’s a lot harder to master, as the amount of people seeking out winning strategies will attest. As with other tower defense games such as Bloons TD 6, the rush from winning is addictive but losing can be frustrating.
That’s why we’ve brought together some key winning Rush Royale strategies for you to use. This article is for both beginners and experts, whether you’re looking to get the inside track on victory or brush up on your basics. We’ve got what you need to know to hold out against the monstrous tide.
What is Rush Royale?To begin, let’s go over the basics. In Rush Royale, two players are pitted against each other to defend a track against a wave of monsters. Rather than attack individual units, monsters will move towards the end of the track, and a gate. When enough monsters reach the gate, it’s destroyed and that player is the loser.
But there are added wrinkles to this familiar formula. For one, whenever you destroy a monster, it does not disappear but instead moves to your opponent’s track. Basically, do well and kill a lot of enemies and your opponent may quickly find themselves overwhelmed. You also have access to heroes with unique abilities - starting with the Trainer, who drops a dummy in the track and prevents monsters from moving forward.
Finally, you have the merging mechanics. By sliding two troops (or cards as they’re called) together, you can merge them into one stronger unit. However, this has diminishing returns - for example, you may have four units that make up 400 power, and merging them creates two units with 400 power in total - merge THOSE and it becomes a mere 300 power.
As you level up and defeat opponents, you’ll slowly acquire new cards that will allow you to build up a deck of a maximum of five troops. However, you can’t select these when you summon, meaning you have to constantly merge, upgrade and then manage what units you summon. It’s a tricky balancing act but makes for an intriguingly fast-paced game despite the strategic elements.
But, with the basics out of the way, let’s get into the strategic elements…
1
Tip #1 - Quality or Quantity?
First of all, what we’ve found is that you’ll want to dump all your initial mana - the currency used for summoning - into your first wave of troops. Wait until you’ve begun accruing mana through killing monsters before even thinking about summoning - we also recommend trying to merge a few units first to see what they form before deciding which you want to upgrade. Nothing’s worse than having a bunch of fire mages, upgrading them, only to then merge them and find they’re all lightning mages.
Essentially, don’t discount quantity - especially for units that provide some sort of effect such as the cold mage, who slows down a target’s movement speed. A bunch of them can be more effective than a few extra fire mages.
Conversely, when you get into higher-tier matches, especially if it gets to the second wave, don't leave any rank 1 units on the field. Ideally, you'll want to stick mainly with rank three and below as they have the most bang for your buck. However, if you're hurting for more varied units, merging is a good way to mix up and pick a new one from your deck.
2
Tip #2 - Plan Ahead
Initially, you may wait until you’ve seen what creature is rolled as the boss at the beginning of each match. However, you can actually begin merging and summoning immediately. So get the drop on your opponent and instead concentrate on setting up your game plan for the rest of the match. If you use units like the priestess, you can even get a boost in mana with some lucky merges and outplay your opponent! A good idea is to build your deck to have a variety of ranged units, like the starting mages below, and switch out some supports like the aforementioned priestess.
3
Tip #3 - Level up your cards
While it may be fun to rush into the strategy-merge blend of tower defence in Rush Royale, don’t neglect to upgrade your cards. All you need, at least early on, is gold, which can be acquired during normal gameplay and by completing quests. This increases their damage and overall power, and when you’re going up against higher-level opponents and monsters, this can make all the difference in ensuring victory.
4
Tip #4 - Use the knowledge hub
Rush Royale boasts something many games have, or should have: its own dedicated menu for exploring the mechanics of the game and attributes of individual units. The “Knowledge Hub” will help you brush up on your skills after the relatively brief tutorial, and aid you in understanding bosses, units, merging and more! Be sure to check in and find out more about Rush Royale there.
5
Tip #5 - Use your heroes abilities effectively
Finally, your hero abilities. These are things you should save and use only in two circumstances: to ensure a win or to delay a defeat. For example, the Trainer’s ability to block monsters from moving forward is useful if a miniboss has ended up pushing the horde close to your gate, and can also be used to let you kill a number of lower-tier monsters to send them to your opponent’s side. Don’t waste it when you’re neck and neck, but instead use it to tip the scales in your favour!
Rush Royale guide is a set of basic tips that will help the starting process of getting to know the game better go smoothly. Winning strategies should remain embedded into your gameplay routine, and in time you'll just start acting on instinct!