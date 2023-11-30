Rush Royale winning strategies

It's not a piece of cake to clear every level in Rush Royale; strategic approach is required in each battle. The Rush Royale guide should help you achieve just that.

My.Games’ Rush Royale, an exciting blend of merge-game and tower defence game, has been taking audiences by storm. Pitting your team of fantasy warriors against an ever-encroaching army of monsters, you’ll have to swipe, summon and upgrade your troops in order to hold out before either you fall - or your opponent does.

But while Rush Royale is simple to learn, it’s a lot harder to master, as the amount of people seeking out winning strategies will attest. As with other tower defense games such as Bloons TD 6, the rush from winning is addictive but losing can be frustrating.

That’s why we’ve brought together some key winning Rush Royale strategies for you to use. This article is for both beginners and experts, whether you’re looking to get the inside track on victory or brush up on your basics. We’ve got what you need to know to hold out against the monstrous tide.

What is Rush Royale?

To begin, let’s go over the basics. In Rush Royale, two players are pitted against each other to defend a track against a wave of monsters. Rather than attack individual units, monsters will move towards the end of the track, and a gate. When enough monsters reach the gate, it’s destroyed and that player is the loser.

But there are added wrinkles to this familiar formula. For one, whenever you destroy a monster, it does not disappear but instead moves to your opponent’s track. Basically, do well and kill a lot of enemies and your opponent may quickly find themselves overwhelmed. You also have access to heroes with unique abilities - starting with the Trainer, who drops a dummy in the track and prevents monsters from moving forward.

Finally, you have the merging mechanics. By sliding two troops (or cards as they’re called) together, you can merge them into one stronger unit. However, this has diminishing returns - for example, you may have four units that make up 400 power, and merging them creates two units with 400 power in total - merge THOSE and it becomes a mere 300 power.

As you level up and defeat opponents, you’ll slowly acquire new cards that will allow you to build up a deck of a maximum of five troops. However, you can’t select these when you summon, meaning you have to constantly merge, upgrade and then manage what units you summon. It’s a tricky balancing act but makes for an intriguingly fast-paced game despite the strategic elements.

But, with the basics out of the way, let’s get into the strategic elements…