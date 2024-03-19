Rush Royale debuts Spring Marathon event

Rush Royale is taking a victory lap with a new Spring-themed event

The hit tower-defence game has been a major boon for developer My.Games

Now you can unlock brand new cards and face down a formidable mini-boss

Hit tower defence Rush Royale is set to debut its celebratory Spring Marathon event. The event will feature new modifiers as well as a formidable new mini-boss, the Cunning Fay. You'll also be able to collect sets, progress through the Floral Pass and get the chance to acquire legendary units like Banshee, Magic Sword and Handyman.

Rush Royale is My.Games' hit tower defence that brings in merge mechanics. Unlike other entries in the genre, you aren't just defending your own base, but also actively battling it out with other players. For every enemy your units defeat, one is placed on your opponent's side, making it a constant tug-of-war to overwhelm your opponent without becoming swamped yourself.

Rush Royale has proven to be hugely successful for My.Games, especially in the wake of the company splitting off from its Russian parents a few years ago. So it makes sense that, after not only being a hit in the EU and US markets but also proving to be a surprise smash in South Korea, that they're taking some time for a victory lap with a Spring-themed event. The addition of new, potentially game-changing cards is also going to be something players are sure to dig into over the coming days.

Want to get started with Rush Royale? Then check out our list of the top 3 Rush Royale decks that you can build for the best chance at winning. Get a head-start on the competition with all the Rush Royale promo codes currently active as of March 2024.

Still not fussed? Well, as always, why not check out our list of the best mobile games of 2024 (so far) to see if anything takes your fancy? We've got hidden gems and major titles you may have overlooked, all hand-picked so there's sure to be something for everyone.