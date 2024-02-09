Rush Royale is celebrating Lunar New year 2024 with popular Korean personalities

Squid Game Star Heo Sung-Tae and comic actor Ko Kyu-Pil join the game for the Lunar New Year

A feedback content will be held, giving lucky players loads of freebies

MY.GAMES has just announced an epic collaboration event for Rush Royale, bringing The Squid Game Star Heo Sung-Tae and famous comic actor Ko Kyu-Pil to the strategy tower defence game. The campaign has already gone live and comes right on time to celebrate the Lunar New Year. The Defending Requires Strategy will also be held over the next few weeks, and it will feature short clips in Rush Royale style.

In the first part of Rush Royale’s Lunar New Year event, a special feedback contest will be held, wherein players can share their thoughts and suggestions about their game and contribute to its ongoing development. Ten lucky participants will be chosen at random, winning exclusive Rush Royale Goods along with autographs of Heo Sung-Tae and Ko Kyu-Pil. Twenty more will be granted 200 Crystals each.

Additionally, everyone can also get their hands on a special thematic avatar specially designed for the upcoming holiday. Players will also be able to witness a unique New Year greeting from Heo Sung-Tae and Ko Kyu-Pil.

Speaking about the collaboration, Ruslan Almukhametov, CMO Rush Royale at MY.GAMES, said: “We are thrilled to announce our major collaboration with renowned Korean actors Heo Sung-Tae and Ko Kyu-Pil for Rush Royale, our hit mobile game. South Korea has proven to be a stronghold for our player community, and we are genuinely grateful for the unwavering love and commitment our players continue to show for the game.”

“With a lot of fun and exciting events and content planned for the ‘Defending Requires Strategy’ campaign, we aim to make the gaming experience even more enjoyable for our growing player community in South Korea!”

Begin participating in the crossover event by downloading Rush Royale now on your preferred link below. It is free-to-play with in-app purchases.