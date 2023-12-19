Rush Royale has had an impressive year, hitting over 73 million downloads

MY.GAMES has just revealed the impressive performance Rush Royale has had in the last year. In a short time, the title has achieved 2x growth in a single year, raking in over $120 million in revenue. Within the last three years, Rush Royale has solidified itself in the tower defence strategy genre, accruing more than $280 million and 73 million downloads since 2020.

Rush Royale has seen immense activity in the last year. There have been a maximum of 707,000 battles being played per day, with 173 million fights taking place each month. PvP battles grew considerably as well, as over a billion battles occurred. Players exploited abilities to the fullest extent, as the use of hero powers and item mergers hit seven billion and 91.7 billion respectively.

In addition to these crazy stats, the game has been updated several times with loads of new content. Rush Royale saw the addition of new heroes such as Jake Paul and Tooth Flicker and the Dragon Rift PvE event. A lot of characters were overhauled as well, including Necromancer, Trainer, Trickster, Mermaid, Mari, Snowflake, and Jay. Even the crafting system was enhanced, with an Enchantment system being introduced for equipment.

Speaking about their success, Alexey Kornev, project head of Rush Royale, said, “In 2023, we achieved outstanding results and significant growth across key metrics despite it becoming increasingly challenging to capture players’ attention on an industry level. This was all possible thanks to the dedication of the Rush Royale team, as well as our unwavering focus on creating the most engaging gaming experiences for our players. 2024 is set to take the game to even greater heights, with fresh events and collaborations in store - stay tuned for updates!”

Experience all the thrill for yourself by downloading Rush Royale now for free.