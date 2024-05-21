Rush Royale celebrates 83 million installs with new Festival of Talents

The tower-defence and merge hybrid game has also brough in big bucks for developer My.Games

Rush Royale is celebrating 83 million installs with their new Festival of Talents event

Fight the new boss Dissonance and get the legendary unit the Bard

Rush Royale has been one of My.Games' biggest hits in recent months

Hybrid tower defence and merge game Rush Royale is celebrating 83 million installs and big new revenue highs for developer My.Games. To celebrate, the developer has announced a brand new event for Rush Royale with the Festival of Talents and the opportunity for you to unlock a brand new legendary unit!

The Festival of Talents takes you to the isle of Rhandum where you'll have to face off against a new boss, Dissonance and his mini-boss sidekick Funky Monkey. With new modifiers for you to contend with, the Festival of Talent's ultimate prize is the brand-new legendary unit, the Bard.

While we don't have much more info at the moment about what the Bard can do, we do know that the event will be running from May 22nd through to June 4th. So if you want the chance to get your hands on a brand-new legendary unit and to take on the boss Dissonance, you'll be able to soon enough!

As for the milestone in question, it's been rather impressive seeing Rush Royale shoot up in popularity. While My.Games has never lagged behind by any means, Rush Royale is pretty much their biggest hit so far and seems to be growing day by day, including a very successful advertising campaign in South Korea.

Is this just the first of many milestone celebrations? We'll just have to wait and see.

