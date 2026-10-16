Porta Nubi turns the iPhone Duo into part of the puzzle

A long way from tilting a pint of iBeer

Redirect light using mirrors, portals and prisms

Dive into clouds by folding your phone

Play across iPhone and iPad on October 23rd

Solo dev Michael Temper has a habit, and it’s not a cheap one. His last puzzler went to Apple Vision Pro. The next stop is the iPhone Duo, Apple’s foldable, so if you were hoping to play his stuff on something you already own, his choices so far haven’t been kind to your bank account.

In fairness, Porta Nubi will run on a regular iPhone or iPad too. It’s the Duo version he’s built it around, though, and folding the phone is now part of how you solve things.

Porta Nubi’s puzzles are all about light. Sources fire beams; you guide each one to its matching target, and mirrors, portals, prisms and moving parts make that steadily harder.

The clouds are the real problem, since they block the light. You can cut holes in them so straight beams pass through, but when a beam needs to turn, you shrink yourself into a cloud through one of those holes and take control of the portals inside to send it on its way.

Closing the Duo is how you dive in. Fold it shut, and you jump into whichever cloud is closest to the centre of the screen, then open it again to pop back out. Same muscle memory as snapping an old flip phone shut mid-argument, just with a happier outcome.

Each pose gets its own treatment as well. Prop it up in Laptop pose and a virtual gamepad appears on the bottom half with the clouds above, while Book pose runs a tutorial alongside the puzzle that adjusts as you learn each new mechanic. I’ve never liked foldables, but turning the hinge into a controller is a neat idea.

Will folding a phone feel as good as reaching into the sky?

Porta Nubi arrives on October 23rd on the App Store.

Our list of the best mobile games of 2026 so far has more that’ll run on a phone that only bends when you drop it.