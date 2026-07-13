Pigeon: A Love Story sees you flying around real-world metropolises searching for your soulmate

New release date

Take flight in Pigeon: A Love Story as it makes its way (once more) to mobile

Explore different real-world cities and search for your lone soulmate

Hundreds of thousands of pigeons, and dozens of real-world landmarks await you!

There've been plenty of strange, but heartfelt, concepts in gaming. And one which really caught people's attention in 2021 was Pigeon: A Love Story. But unfortunately, this brief indie hit quickly went offline...until now. Yes, Pigeon: A Love Story is set to make its return on August 6th for iOS and Android!

Pigeon: A Love Story sees you taking flight around real-world cities in search of your soulmate as a humble pigeon. That means meeting hundreds of thousands of potential suitors, and quickly narrowing them down to find your destined bird love. It's a pretty strange concept, but one that makes for strangely captivating gameplay.

Taking flight

And in terms of scope, those thousands of potential pigeon lovers aren't the only frighteningly large-scale thing about Pigeon: A Love Story. You'll explore real-world renders of London, Tokyo, New York and beyond, as you take flight around famous landmarks and soar through the streets.

Those maps were precisely why the original Pigeon: A Love Story was axed so early in its lifespan, as the service used by developer Wristwork to make their map of London was taken offline. But now, much like the game itself, those maps have been recreated from the ground up for you to explore!

When our original App Army got their hands on Pigeon: A Love Story, the general sentiment they gave was that this was an interesting concept but one not yet fully realised. So here's hoping that this new release of Pigeon: A Love Story finally lives up to its potential!

In the meantime, if you want to find more ways to explore the world, check out our list of the best narrative adventure games available on mobile! Where you can cross the world, explore darkly humorous stories or just enjoy exciting adventures on other worlds.