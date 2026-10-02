Hunting Rivals from My.Games passes three million downloads since launch

Hunting Rivals has proven to be a success for developer My.Games

The hunting and sniping sim now has over three million downloads and 1 million monthly users

It pits you against rival hunters tracking prey across vast wilderness locations

My.Games has been pretty successful over the past few years, and that doesn't look set to change anytime soon as one of their most recent releases, Hunting Rivals, has accrued over three million installs since launching in May! Not only that, but it has also reached a whopping one million monthly active users.

Hunting Rivals sees players compete in groups of six, as they track and hunt down a variety of realistically simulated species across vast wilderness landscapes. Whether that's hunting down deer in the forest, or tracking lions across the Savannah, Hunting Rivals simulates the real-world challenges of this kind of shooting.

Hunting season...again

While it may not be a world-shaking number of downloads in such a timespan, compared to something like, say, My Hero Academia United Survival , Hunting Rival's success is still notable for a few reasons. For one, hunting sims are a pretty niche genre, and two, it's entirely original without having the weight of a known name like MHA.

We've covered My.Games often in the past, and for good reason, because they've managed to grow significantly over the past few years, with a few bonafide hits such as War Robots. For now, however, there's nothing really synonymous with the My.Games name, apart from maybe the aforementioned War Robots.

They don't yet seem to have their own Clash of Clans or Angry Birds, but maybe Hunting Rivals could change that? We'll just have to wait and see.

But while it may be one of the big success stories, it's far from the only major release we've seen so far this year. Why not check out what else has caught our eye in our list of the best mobile games of 2026 (so far) for some choice picks from the last nine months?