RuneScapes launches the Twilight of the Gods quest that will eventually lead to a huge boss battle with Zamorak

RuneScape, the long-running hit MMORPG is setting up the release of a new chapter as its storyline expands. Titled Twilight of the Gods, it will serve as a gateway between the massive Elder God Wars story and the highly anticipated and upcoming Zomorak Boss Battle, which will be available this summer. Completing this interim quest will reward players with extra special protection when they go on to battle the malevolent Lord of Chaos, Zamorak.

But first, a little recap on how we got here. The Elder God Wars storyline began last February with Azzanadra’s Quest, which was a direct progression from the World Out of Time arc. The series was launched to celebrate RuneScape’s 20th anniversary and it was set to be no ordinary questline as the entire tale was full of world-building and lots of little quests that would eventually paint a bigger picture.

That’s exactly what happened. The Elder God Wars was divided into five chapters, each with its own intricacies, with the story ultimately concluding a year later, in April 2022, when Extinction launched. It took players across Gielinor where they fought a massive war with the fate of the universe resting on their shoulders. The world was finally saved, and there was some peace. At least for now…

Zamorak, the God of Chaos, has other plans that once again involve world domination. Players can learn of his goals through the lore-filled Twilight of the Gods quest. It will see them solving puzzles at different locations as they search for the cure to a strange demonic illness. Curers will receive five Zamorak Reroll Tokens and a 10% damage reduction against The Dark Lord. This item is vital for even the highest-level players wanting to defeat the God. The Zamorak Boss Battle will begin on July 5th so players have a month to prepare to face RuneScape’s most fearsome enemy yet.

To top it off, RuneScape’s Yak track is also back until July 24th, giving players a chance to earn Iaia-themed cosmetic rewards and pets. Download RuneScape now for free on the App Store and Google Play.