RuneScape takes thieving to the next level with the new Heists update

Crack vaults and sneak into high-security strongholds

Heists introduces new solo-together infiltration missions

The Thieving cap has been raised to 120

Two major break-ins launch the update

Even in a universe full of dragons, gods, and talking cats, RuneScape has always had a soft spot for the quietly criminal. Thieving has been part of the MMORPG's DNA for two decades now, and today it finally gets the glow-up longtime pickpockets have been waiting for. Heists – a brand-new slice of solo-together content is officially live, letting you push the Thieving skill all the way up to level 120.

If you haven’t heard the term solo-together before, think of it as everyone breaking in alone… just in the same building. You’ll sneak into high-security facilities, dodge patrols, crack safes, and watch other players blunder into traps in real time. Sometimes that’s helpful (free intel). Sometimes it’s hilarious (also free intel).

Heists lean heavily into classic Thieving fantasy: pickpocketing, looting, safecracking, and the slow, satisfying pleasure of slipping past guards who really should’ve taken their jobs more seriously. Each run gets you XP, gold, and a fresh route to some lucrative rewards, and with the level cap bumped to 120, there’s suddenly a lot more room to grow.

There are two big break-ins available at launch. The Vault of Hereditas, a sealed wing of Kharid-et guarded by ghosts who do not appreciate visitors, is tuned for level 95–105 thieves. It’s the safer of the two, but still full of moving parts to track.

Then there’s the Asuran Arsenal, a trickier stronghold built around heavier patrols and stricter timing, aimed at level 108–118. Beware of this one because one mistimed step could easily wipe out half your plan.

Beyond the headline content, Heists also brings a new money-making method for the skill, fresh NPCs to pickpocket, and additional thievable chests. Jagex has already confirmed more Heists are in development, so this is just the first crack in the vault door for RuneScape.

And for some more, have a look at our list of the best MMOs on Android!