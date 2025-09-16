RuneScape has released Catalyst, its first-ever league

Full-on XP overload

Catalyst will run until November 10th

Increased XP rates, accelerated progression, and powerful relics

Compete on the HiScore chart for the Dragon Trophy

RuneScape is shaking things up today with Catalyst, the first-ever RuneScape League. This is a limited-time event mode built around wild XP rates, fast-tracked progression, and a whole new way to experience Gielinor.

The Catalyst mode will run until November 10th, and it’s not just RuneScape with the volume turned up. It’s a full-on sprint through the world you know, with a long list of challenges and rewards waiting on the other side.

The setup is simple but packed with possibilities. You’ll start from scratch in the Catalyst League, racing through tasks that range from tiny encounters like taking down a single goblin to massive tests like mowing through hordes of demons. Every completed task earns you League Points, and those points unlock Relics, which are powerful modifiers that can reshape your playstyle.

New Relics like Farming Frenzy or Golden Footed sit alongside returning favourites from Old School RuneScape’s Leagues, letting you tailor your run in ways that feel both familiar and fresh. You're encouraged to explore, be it getting yourself maximum efficiency or finding something that helps bend the rules in your favour.

Of course, being a league, the competitive edge is there, too. A global HiScore chart keeps track of every adventurer, with the best of the best walking away with the rare Dragon Trophy. Everyone who takes part gets a Leagues Trophy to show off, while League Points can be traded in for exclusive rewards once the event wraps.

Before you read on, check out this list of the top MMOs to play on Android! To mark the occasion, RuneScape is also running a special membership offer. For £15.99 / $21.99 / €19.99, you can pick up a membership that lasts for the full duration of Catalyst, available from September 15th through 21st.

Download RuneScape now for free by clicking on your preferred link below. Visit the official website for more information.