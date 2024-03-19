Candy Crush All Stars esports tournament kicks off end of March with $1m on the line

The latest, obscenely large jackpot for Candy Crush's esports efforts is an eye-watering $1m

King says this will be the largest casual mobile gaming tournament in history

It's also the fourth annual tournament held for the game

Candy Crush Saga's All Stars tournament is set to return for the fourth consecutive year, and this time the stakes are - quite literally - higher than ever with a $1m jackpot on the line. Yes, you read that right, $1m. Apparently, King has that kind of money to throw at the game, and who can blame them for being confident? Because according to the developers, this could be the biggest casual mobile gaming tournament in history.

So, how does it work? According to King, all you have to do is...play Candy Crush Saga. Rather than requiring you to sign up for a team, players are simply sorted into stages, competing in-game in order to reach qualifiers, then finals and from there - hopefully - be a part of the grand final itself. Qualifications will take place between March 29th and April 5th.

GM of Candy Crush Saga, Todd Green, said, "With 4 Candy Crush All Stars tournaments under our belt, we’ve seen the best in gaming excellence. The tournament brings together people who love our game to compete in a competition like no other. Our players showcase the makings of stellar competitors and this year, we’re bringing a record-breaking prize pot to further level up the competition."

Bold words, and why not? We rarely write about Candy Crush, but it remains the ever-looming monolith of mobile gaming (alliteration unintended), raking in huge cash with millions of players. Is this $1m prize pot going to bring in even more? Most likely, but competition is going to be equally fierce.

Still, if bright and flashy match-3 eSports isn't quite your thing, there's a lot more going on in the world of mobile for competitive gaming fans. The upcoming Esports World Cup in Saudi Arabia is shaping up to be a big boost for mobile with major games like PUBG Mobile, Honor of Kings and Mobile Legends: Bang Bang set to make an appearance.