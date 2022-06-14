RuneScape Mobile is celebrating its first anniversary with loads of free items

It's time to party as everyone’s favourite MMORPG, RuneScape, is celebrating a year since its launch on mobile. Jagex, the brains behind the popular game, is commemorating the port to mobile by giving away heaps of free items that will help players boost their XP and unlock a hidden treasure as well.

One year ago, RuneScape’s mobile version launched with full cross-platform play and progression, giving players a chance to continue their journeys no matter where they are in the world, as everything is now in their pockets. Just a basic internet connection and players can dive back into this immersive world full of lore. The developers at Jagex made sure that this port was perfect as RuneScape Mobile perfectly encompasses the game’s long 20-year history with all the quests, characters, and locations. More than 40% of the player base currently plays on mobile each month.

All players, both members and those with free accounts will receive five Treasure Hunter keys, which will unlock chests that contain a prize of random rarity. Additionally, players will also be gifted a small knowledge bomb which serves as a 50% temporary XP boost. The final goodie is the Bullsmith outfit that players will be able to don.

That’s it for the first-anniversary celebration, but the main campaign still awaits. In case you don’t already know, RuneScape’s yearlong storyline, the Elder God Wars concluded in April and currently, an interlude chapter called Twilight of the Gods is running. It will eventually lead up to an excruciatingly difficult battle with the Zamorak, the Lord of Chaos and the event is to prepare players for the fight. You can read more about it in our recent article.

Chime into the celebrations by downloading RuneScape for free on the App Store and Google Play.