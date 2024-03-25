Rumble Racing Star lets you race on a lawnmower, with new in-game goodies in latest update

Here comes the Epic Level Kart Barricade

Compete with other players on fun lawnmowers

New kart and costume up for grabs

New limited-time race offers plenty of rewards

Delabs has announced a new update for Rumble Racing Star, letting you enjoy a new kart, skin, and more within the casual racing game. In particular, the Epic Level Kart Barricade offers versatility as you race through the courses and take on opponents with a high resilience versus unwitting foes. The new kart also provides you with significant health reserves to boost your survivability out on the wild tracks.

In the latest update for Rumble Racing Star, you can look forward to nabbing the Sgt. Deryl's Uniform skin to increase acceleration and top speed whenever you're taking advantage of Sgt. Deryl's command skill. To get your hands on this new goodie, you can take part in the Gold Pass Season 5 to score this as the ultimate reward.

In Premium Race mode, you can race for USDC rewards. This is everything you need to know about Rumble Racing Star’s USDC payouts. pic.twitter.com/T3yodwM9b6 — Rumble Racing Star (@delabsRRS) November 28, 2023

Meanwhile, the King Racer event race will run until March 28th to give you the chance to win 5,000 gold when you hit first place. The second placer will score 2,500 gold, while 1,000 gold is up for grabs for the racer who bags third place.

In case you're not familiar with the title, Rumble Racing Star lets you best other racers using the Lawnmower, with an optimised user interface for mobile devices. If you're eager to join in on all the fun, you can do so by downloading Rumble Racing Star on Google Play for Android devices. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.

You can also join the community of followers on the official Twitter page to stay updated on all the latest developments, visit the official website for more info, or take a little peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the game's vibes and visuals.