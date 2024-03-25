Pokemon Go brings new raids and events in April 2024 content update

Celesteela, Mega Heracross, Shadow Entei and more in raids

Usual spotlight hours with some bonus Pokemon on the 16th

Several events spanning the entire month

We’re almost a month into the World of Wonders season in Pokémon Go and it’s definitely been a wonderous one. From various Paldean Pokémon to Primal versions of Groudon and Kyogre, trainers saw it all in March. Now that April is almost here, it’s time to see what the upcoming month has on offer.

April Raids

Spotlight Hours

April 2nd – Zubat with 2x Transfer Candy

April 9th – Croagunk with 2x Evolution XP

April 16th – Caterpie, Weedle, and Wurmple with 2x Catch Stardust

April 23rd – Trubbish with 2x Catch XP

April 30th – Clefairy with 2x Catch Candy

Raid battles are always good to look out for because they’re a great way of catching powerful new Pokémon while putting your skills to the test. Five-star raids in April will feature Kartana (Northern Hemisphere), Celesteela (Southern Hemisphere), Tapu Bulu, and Registeel. As for the Mega and Show raids, expect to find Mega Charizard X, Mega Heracross, Mega Aggron, and Shadow Entei. Each of them will be available for a week beginning April 4th.Spotlight Hours are held every Tuesday from 6:00 pm to 7:00 pm local time. This month’s spotlight Pokémon and bonuses are:

Use these Pokémon Go codes to get yourself some freebies!

Events

Sizeable Surprises (4th to 9th) – Find Pokémon in varying sizes, with more XXS and XXL versions in the wild

April Community Day Classic (7th) – Bagon returns to the fray once again

Bug Out (12th to 17th) – A special event featuring loads of bug-type Pokémon

Mega Heracross Raid Day (13th)

April Community Day (20th) – Monthly event with the featured Pokémon yet to be revealed

Sustainability Week (22nd to 26th) – An annual event that raises awareness about sustainability

Hatch Day (28th)

Besides taking part in all these events, don’t forget to visit the in-game shop to get your hands on a Wonder Ticket!

Download Pokémon Go now for free by clicking on your preferred link below.