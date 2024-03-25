Pokemon Go brings new raids and events in April 2024 content update
- Celesteela, Mega Heracross, Shadow Entei and more in raids
- Usual spotlight hours with some bonus Pokemon on the 16th
- Several events spanning the entire month
We’re almost a month into the World of Wonders season in Pokémon Go and it’s definitely been a wonderous one. From various Paldean Pokémon to Primal versions of Groudon and Kyogre, trainers saw it all in March. Now that April is almost here, it’s time to see what the upcoming month has on offer.
April RaidsRaid battles are always good to look out for because they’re a great way of catching powerful new Pokémon while putting your skills to the test. Five-star raids in April will feature Kartana (Northern Hemisphere), Celesteela (Southern Hemisphere), Tapu Bulu, and Registeel. As for the Mega and Show raids, expect to find Mega Charizard X, Mega Heracross, Mega Aggron, and Shadow Entei. Each of them will be available for a week beginning April 4th.
Spotlight HoursSpotlight Hours are held every Tuesday from 6:00 pm to 7:00 pm local time. This month’s spotlight Pokémon and bonuses are:
- April 2nd – Zubat with 2x Transfer Candy
- April 9th – Croagunk with 2x Evolution XP
- April 16th – Caterpie, Weedle, and Wurmple with 2x Catch Stardust
- April 23rd – Trubbish with 2x Catch XP
- April 30th – Clefairy with 2x Catch Candy
Events
- Sizeable Surprises (4th to 9th) – Find Pokémon in varying sizes, with more XXS and XXL versions in the wild
- April Community Day Classic (7th) – Bagon returns to the fray once again
- Bug Out (12th to 17th) – A special event featuring loads of bug-type Pokémon
- Mega Heracross Raid Day (13th)
- April Community Day (20th) – Monthly event with the featured Pokémon yet to be revealed
- Sustainability Week (22nd to 26th) – An annual event that raises awareness about sustainability
- Hatch Day (28th)
Besides taking part in all these events, don’t forget to visit the in-game shop to get your hands on a Wonder Ticket!
