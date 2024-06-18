Rumble Racing Star adds new karts, limited-time events, and a bigger prize pool in latest update

Race for Riches with new lawnmowers

Drive new legendary-tier karts

50% bonus point reward for a limited time

Huge prize pool in Race for Riches event

Delabs Games has launched a new update for Rumble Racing Star, adding fresh lawnmower karts for you to race within the casual title. In particular, you can look forward to welcoming the legendary-tier kart Nitro to the fray, taking advantage of its awesome booster can design to dominate the tracks and look hella cool while you're at it.

The latest update to Rumble Racing Star also adds the Snuggle Rider to the game - a legendary-tier kart that boasts a low-profile body with a sleek look and a stable build. You can try your hand at wielding these two new additions in the Race for Riches event and the Lawn Mower Boosting Event, which will last until July 16th.

Here, you can take your pick from among five lawnmowers and enjoy a 50% bonus point reward. This includes the Wild Jeep, Nitro, Snuggle Rider, and more.

As for the Race for Riches event - just like the title suggests - you can take part in the race and stand a chance to score winnings from the prize pool equivalent to $100,000. Depending on your rankings, you can earn Buggy Track Checker (BTC) points for more goodies as well.

Are you on the hunt for more adrenaline-pumping experiences? Why not take a look at our list of the best racing games on Android to get your fill?

Now, if you're eager to join in on all the fun, you can do so by checking out Rumble Racing Star on the App Store and on Google Play. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.

You can also join the community of followers on the official Twitter page to stay updated on all the latest developments, visit the official website for more info, or take a little peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the game's vibes and visuals.