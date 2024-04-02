Royal Revolt 2, Upright Games' popular RTS game, launches its 10th-anniversary update

Preferred Partner Feature

Upright Games is celebrating Royal Revolt 2's 10th anniversary

Players can look forward to a new Throne Room level, a third Rune Slot, and more

Upright Games is celebrating a decade of service for Royal Revolt 2, letting players join in on all the festivities of its upcoming 10th-anniversary update. The colourful strategy game was first launched in March 2014, and since then, players all over the world have enjoyed epic Seasons every month, as well as constant updates that added everything from adorable pet Pals to cool Dragons.

In Royal Revolt 2, you can look forward to engaging in grand strategy battles that span a massive 260-player pool in the Conquest mode. You can also challenge your combat prowess across Alliance missions, as well as in the wacky Mirror World where chickens can fight and controls can turn upside-down.

Throughout the game's decade, Player Alliances and Alliance Wars have been launched, along with PvE Ninja Levels, Runes, Weekly Special Events, over 16 Units, and more than 50 Unique Characters. With the 10th anniversary celebrations underway, you can now also enjoy a new Throne Room level, bringing new upgrades to almost everything, a third Rune Slot for Items, Obstacles, Units and Spells, and a third Perk slot for Items, a brand new Perk Extraction Slot at the Blacksmith, and with that the ability to transfer Perks from one Item to another with the new Perk Token.

For the first time since the initial release of Royal Revolt 2, players can conquer a fresh Leaderboard, make new friends and form Alliances on a second, completely new server.

